India evacuates 19 sailors from Yemen — The Hindu

India has evacuated 19 sailors from Yemen who had been stranded in Hodeidah and Sanaa for two weeks. All those evacuated are safe, feeling well and are on their way to India, the Indian Embassy in Yemen reported.

Embassy statement

The diplomatic mission announced the completion of the evacuation on Sunday, November 8, in a post on the X platform. According to The Hindu, it concerns 19 Indian sailors who had been in these Yemeni cities for the past two weeks. The embassy stated that the evacuation of its citizens was carried out safely.

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Thanks for assistance

The diplomatic mission thanked everyone involved for their cooperation and continued support in organizing the evacuation of Indian citizens. The statement also stressed that all the sailors are in good health.

The evacuation took place several days after India reported that 14 of its citizens aboard a yacht involved in an incident off the coast of Yemen were safe.

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