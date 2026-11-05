In St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, India announced that it will provide Guyana with a $500 million line of credit for road, healthcare and defence projects.

Meeting on the sidelines of CHOGM

The announcement came after Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, held in Antigua and Barbuda.

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Jaishankar arrived in St. John's on Tuesday, November 4, 2026. The following day, he met with President Ali.

Funding areas

As The Hindu reports, the line of credit will be directed toward projects in roads, healthcare and defence. The publication notes that the financing was announced during the Indian minister's contacts with the head of Guyana.

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