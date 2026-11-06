In Israel, two parties representing the Arab minority have supported former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to form a government. At the same time, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, which supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the previous five elections, decided not to recommend any candidate to the president. Dawn reports.

Support from Arab parties

The Joint List, which won 11 seats in the Knesset, said it would inform President Isaac Herzog of its decision to recommend Eisenkot to form a government. The Ra'am party, which won eight seats, also supported his candidacy.

In the October 27 election, no political force won a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu's Likud party won 27 seats, the most of any party. However, his broader nationalist-religious bloc won 53 seats and lost its parliamentary majority.

A coalition of Netanyahu's opponents, which included four Jewish-led parties ranging from centrist to right-wing, won 48 seats. The two Arab parties together won 19 seats.

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President's consultations

President Isaac Herzog is holding consultations with political parties to determine whom to task with forming a government — Netanyahu or Eisenkot. By tradition, the mandate goes to the candidate recommended by the larger number of parties, so Eisenkot's support from the two Arab lists increases his chances.

At the same time, Eisenkot, like Netanyahu, had previously ruled out forming a government with the participation of Arab parties. Using their support could jeopardize the backing of part of the opposition, including Avigdor Lieberman — a former Netanyahu aide who is now his critic.

Herzog must decide by November 11. After receiving the mandate, the candidate will have 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of extending this period by another 14 days. Until a new coalition is formed, Netanyahu remains head of the caretaker government.

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