Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, who won an Oscar for the film “A Fantastic Woman,” has died. He was 52. RMF24 reports the filmmaker's death.

The director's partner, Amalia Kassai, announced his death in an official statement published on Instagram. According to her, Lelio died of health-related causes. She did not provide details about the circumstances of his death.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Career in Chile

Sebastián Lelio was born in 1974 in Mendoza, Argentina. However, he developed his professional film career in Chile. The director gained international recognition with the drama “Gloria,” released in 2013, which received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Oscar for A Fantastic Woman

Lelio's greatest success was the film “A Fantastic Woman,” which, four years after “Gloria,” received the Oscar for Best Non-English Language Film. In his works, the director addressed social and psychological themes, including issues of identity, freedom, interpersonal relationships, and social exclusion.

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