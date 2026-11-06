In the United States, President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters’ bid for reelection. The statement came after the Republican Party suffered major losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections, The Hill reports.

Trump’s endorsement

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Gruters should remain RNC chair to continue building the party, be a reliable partner and help ensure free and fair elections. The president also urged Republicans to support Gruters.

Trump called the RNC chair committed to the America First course and said Gruters has the backing of the party’s grassroots supporters. According to the president, under Gruters’ leadership, the committee has become an effective and focused organization that will continue advancing the America First agenda.

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Competition for the position

Trump’s endorsement came after RNC co-chair KC Crosby announced that she would challenge Gruters for the position in January. In a letter, she described the election results as a serious setback for Republicans.

Crosby noted that Democrats will control both chambers of Congress, while Republicans lost in places where they had long expected to win. According to her, voters were primarily concerned about the cost of living and the country’s direction, while improvements in field operations, voter outreach and election-integrity infrastructure did not produce the needed result.

Midterm election results

Democrats won in key states, including states that traditionally supported Republicans, and also secured majorities in state legislatures. As of Friday, Democrats held a 54-to-44 seat advantage in the Senate and led 253 to 158 seats in the House of Representatives, according to DDHQ, a partner of The Hill.

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