Iraq and Jordan signed nine cooperation documents in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in the fields of education, environment, culture and the economy. The ceremony was chaired by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and his Jordanian counterpart Jaafar Hassan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Agreements in several areas

The sides concluded memorandums of cooperation in competition and anti-monopoly measures, environmental protection, consumer rights protection, as well as work with documents and archives.

A memorandum of cooperation in higher education and scientific research for 2026–2031 was also signed. A separate agreement concerns cooperation between the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute and Iraq’s Foreign Service Institute.

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The package of documents included a mechanism to support small and medium-sized enterprises, an updated executive program for cultural cooperation and an executive program for cooperation in education. Both programs are designed for 2026–2028.

Talks during the visit

The signing took place during al-Zaidi’s visit to Jordan at the head of a high-level delegation. He held talks with King Abdullah II and, together with Hassan, co-chaired an expanded meeting of the two countries’ delegations. The sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties, including in energy, the economy and investment. The Iraqi prime minister stressed the importance of creating a free trade zone and called Jordan Iraq’s strategic partner.

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