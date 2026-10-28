In the Bahamas, King Charles III said that Commonwealth leaders will discuss issues related to the legacy of slavery next week. This will take place at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, hosted by Antigua and Barbuda, The Guardian reports.

Caribbean tour

Charles arrived in the Bahamas as part of a nine-day tour of the Caribbean region. There, he took part in a youth event at Clifford Park, the site where the country officially gained independence from British colonial rule in 1973.

In his speech, the king acknowledged the great suffering endured by people on the islands and beyond in the past. His trip comes amid renewed calls by Caribbean states for the United Kingdom to apologize for the atrocities of transatlantic slavery and begin negotiations on reparations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Demands for an apology

The Bahamas National Reparations Committee said that the monarch's words do not meet the demands of justice. The committee stressed that Bahamian culture was shaped by the people's ability to survive despite horror, trauma and humiliation. According to the committee, the royal family and the British government must acknowledge their role and offer a full official apology.

Hilary Beckles, chair of the Caribbean Community Reparations Commission, said that the region expects proper justice, which must begin with repentance. On Thursday, Charles is due to visit Guyana, whose president, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, had also previously called on the monarch to apologize.

According to the publication, the British government did not advise the king to apologize or offer reparations, adhering to established policy. Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband are expected to join the king at the meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

Read us on