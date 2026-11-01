In Lahore, Pakistan, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that violence cannot be justified either by a sense of deprivation or by political differences. According to him, the province's problems can only be resolved through education, dialogue, political participation, and democratic practices.

Speech at a ceremony in Lahore

Bugti spoke on Saturday at a graduation ceremony at the University of Management and Technology in Lahore, Dawn reports. He stated: “Our commitment to Pakistan is unconditional.”

The head of the provincial government added that the people of Balochistan are equal citizens of Pakistan. In his view, their legitimate grievances, development needs, and sense of deprivation should be properly understood and addressed.

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Three challenges for the province

Bugti named three main challenges that Balochistan is currently facing, according to him: narratives that justify violence, armed terrorism, and attempts to influence young people's views through social media.

He also said that certain circles are spreading confusion and misleading narratives under the pretext of highlighting Balochistan's grievances and the real problems of its population. Bugti stressed that poverty, underdevelopment, and a sense of deprivation must not be used to justify or support separatist violence.

The chief minister called on commentators and analysts speaking about the situation in Balochistan to rely on facts and not spread narratives that could create an impression that violence is acceptable.

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