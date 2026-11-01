El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele rejected allegations that Salvadoran forces in Haiti had carried out airstrikes against civilians. He said that Salvadoran helicopters, which arrived in the country on October 29, had not carried out a single mission as of Saturday.

Bukele’s statement

“Our mission does not even have bombs at its disposal,” Bukele wrote on the social media platform X. He questioned how the alleged attacks could have taken place before the arrival of Salvadoran attack helicopters. The president also noted that the helicopters’ arrival was widely covered by the media and documented in videos and social media posts.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Bukele accused non-governmental organizations of spreading false information and influencing international bodies. He called them lobbying groups for criminal organizations operating under the guise of humanitarian organizations.

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Letter demanding an investigation

The allegations were made by the UN Association — Haiti (UNA-Haiti) in an open letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres dated October 30. The organization claimed there had allegedly been aerial bombings, combat helicopter attacks, and the use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas near Port-au-Prince, including in Croix-des-Bouquets, Canaan, and the Cul-de-Sac Plain.

UNA-Haiti demanded an investigation into reports of possible civilian casualties, stating that children were allegedly among the dead. These claims have not been independently confirmed. El Salvador deployed military personnel to Haiti after an ambush by groups on October 18, in which four Salvadoran aviation technicians serving in UN-supported forces went missing.

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