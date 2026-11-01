The Lebanese group Hezbollah is unlikely to join a possible resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran unless Iran’s leadership faces an existential threat. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing a report by the UAE state media outlet The National.

Condition for joining the conflict

A senior Lebanese official, speaking anonymously, said Hezbollah could enter the fighting despite its weakened military capabilities if the survival of the Iranian regime is threatened.

According to him, this “red line” was allegedly crossed during the previous round of escalation when, the official claims, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28. The official also said Hezbollah representatives had informed the US side in advance about the group’s possible response in the event of Khamenei’s death.

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Reports of rearmament

Israeli broadcaster KAN reported last month that Hezbollah fighters maintain a presence in areas of southern Lebanon, gather intelligence, and restore their combat capabilities.

At the same time, Reuters, citing Lebanese security sources, wrote that the group had been preparing for at least three months for a possible resumption of hostilities with Israel after receiving funds from Iran. According to the sources, Hezbollah received tens of millions of dollars to strengthen its military capabilities, in addition to approximately $200 million that Reuters had reported earlier.

Reuters sources also claimed that the group is purchasing explosives, manufacturing drones, and restoring command-and-control systems. Hezbollah’s media office rejected claims that the operation of such systems had been disrupted. A US State Department spokesperson said Washington would continue to restrict the group’s funding through sanctions and other measures.

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