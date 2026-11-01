Two 16-year-old boys were killed in a car crash in Bullsbrook, northeast of Perth, Australia. They died at the scene, ABC News reports.

Car collided with trees

According to police, the crash occurred at about 22:20 on Saturday on Railway Parade. A grey BMW 3 Series sedan was travelling north when it left the road and collided with several trees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The teenagers who died were the driver and a passenger in the car. Two other passengers, both 17-year-old boys, sustained serious injuries. They were taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.

Police investigate circumstances

The circumstances of the crash are being examined by investigators dealing with serious road crashes. Police urged witnesses, as well as people who have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage related to the crash, to contact Crime Stoppers.

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