Iran executes Baloch man over police station attack — Cyprus Mail

According to Iranian media reports, Iran has executed Baloch man Mohammad Aref Shahbakhsh in connection with an armed attack on the Kaleh Bid police station in the city of Khash, in Sistan-Baluchestan province. It was reported that several police officers were killed or wounded in the attack.

Verdict in the attack case

As Cyprus Mail reports, citing Iranian media, Shahbakhsh was found guilty of armed rebellion and waging war against God in connection with the attack on the station.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Semi-official Iranian media described Shahbakhsh as a member of the Sunni armed group Jaish al-Adl. The reports did not specify when the attack took place or how many police officers were killed or wounded.

Jaish al-Adl group

Jaish al-Adl operates in southeastern Iran near the border with Pakistan. According to the source, the group has repeatedly carried out attacks on Iranian security forces. The city of Khash is located in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

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