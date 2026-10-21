The Israel Defense Forces said that Musa Abd Muhammad Hamuda, whom the military described as an operative in Hamas’s Nukhba unit, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza City. According to The Jerusalem Post, the strike took place on Sunday, and the Israeli military reported its outcome on October 21.

Israeli military statement

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Hamuda was involved in planning the September 8, 2025 attack, in which four Armored Corps servicemen were killed by an explosion in an Israeli tank. The Israeli military said his death was the result of a joint operation by the army and Israel’s Shin Bet General Security Service.

The military statement said Hamuda was considered responsible for the deaths of soldiers serving under the command of the 162nd Division during Operation Gideon’s Chariots. According to the statement, the strike was carried out by the 215th Fire Brigade, which is part of that division.

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Tank attack in September 2025

According to the Israeli military’s description of its initial investigation, at about 6:00 a.m. on September 8, three attackers approached a tank stationed in a defensive position near an Israeli post on the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan area, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza. They opened fire on the crew and then threw an explosive device inside the tank.

Staff Sergeant Uri Lamed, Sergeant Gadi Kotal, Sergeant Amit Aryeh Regev, and Lieutenant Matan Abramowitz were killed in the explosion. During subsequent gunfire, a serviceman from the Nahal Brigade sustained moderate injuries. According to the preliminary investigation, the tank crew was awake and monitoring the area; two attackers were hit during the fighting.

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