Israel launches new airstrikes in southern Lebanon — Anadolu Agency

Israeli forces carried out new airstrikes in southern Lebanon on the morning of October 31, as well as an explosion and machine-gun fire. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Strikes in several areas

Israeli aircraft struck the area between the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh Governorate. Another strike was recorded near Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces carried out an explosion in the town of Tallousa, while a drone flew at low altitude over neighboring settlements. The military also fired machine guns from the direction of Khiam toward agricultural land in Ibl al-Saqi. A separate airstrike hit the area between Aadchit al-Qusayr and Taybeh.

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In the Tyre district, Israeli drones flew at low altitude over the city of Tyre and nearby settlements, reaching both banks of the Litani River in the Qasmiyeh area. An Anadolu Agency correspondent also reported Israeli drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Talks without a breakthrough

The attacks occurred after military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel mediated by the United States, held on October 20–21 in Tampa, Florida. The meetings ended without a joint statement or an announced breakthrough. The parties reportedly agreed to continue negotiations, although differences remained between them over the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement mediated by the United States. It provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territories in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, at least 4,386 people have been killed in attacks since March 2, another 12,407 were injured, and more than one million people were displaced.

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