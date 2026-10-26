At a crossing point in Jordan, Israeli forces did not allow an international delegation of 23 people, including British politicians, to enter the West Bank. The group was travelling to meet Palestinian children, farmers and civil society representatives during the olive harvest season, The Guardian reports.

Nine hours at the crossing point

The delegation included representatives of France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Greece, the Netherlands, Ireland and the United States. Its members included Labour MP Clive Lewis, Scottish National Party MP Lara Bird, Scottish Greens MSP Kate Nevens and former Labour MP Sam Tarry.

Lewis said the participants were detained, taken aside and questioned. According to him, people were shouted at and asked about the purpose of their entry and how they cover the situation. Tarry said the delegation was held for nine hours at the Allenby Bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, in Jordan.

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Congress in Ramallah and olive harvesting

The delegates were due to take part in the Second Ramallah Congress of Progressive International, organised jointly with Birzeit University. The programme included meetings with Palestinian academics, students and civil society organisations. Progressive International representative Laila Hazaineh said the group also sought to join the olive harvest and engage with Palestinian communities and institutions.

Bird said she had come to support Palestinians who, she said, face attacks while harvesting crops on their own land. She added that the delegation was turned back at the border without an explanation of the reasons.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 160 Israeli settler attacks related to the olive harvest were recorded in the first two weeks of October. The Guardian notes that such attacks often took place under the protection of or with the participation of Israeli forces. The Israeli embassy was asked to comment on the situation.

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