The Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet in Pakistan has approved a grant of 220 million rupees for the Cadet College in Skardu. The decision at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amjad Hussain was part of a package of measures in development, social welfare, education, healthcare, agriculture, the mining industry and administrative reforms, Dawn reports.

Compensation and education decisions

The cabinet also approved 271.1 million rupees in compensation for damage to public property during the incidents of March 1, 2026. It approved the transfer of ownership rights to alternative land plots for residents of Tali-Das in Ghizer district affected by flooding.

In education, the cabinet approved the regularization of teachers working under the School Education Programme, Basic Education and National Commission for Human Development programmes. The Gilgit-Nupoh basin was recognized as a difficult area for female teachers to work in. In addition, the authorities supported an agreement to operate 10 public schools in Shigar district in cooperation with the private sector.

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Bills and reforms

The cabinet approved the updated Digital Media Policy 2025 and recommended that the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consider bills on livestock and the prevention of child marriages. A proposal to extend the doctors' regularization law for one year will also be submitted to the assembly.

To support the agricultural sector, the authorities approved funding for the restoration of the Ghini-Das and Gurikot irrigation channels in Astore district. Assistant directors of the Department of Mines and Minerals were granted magisterial powers. Administrative decisions include the establishment of the Diamer Development Authority and district and divisional development assessment committees, as well as the extension of the Gilgit Development Authority's jurisdiction to suburban areas.

Preparations for local elections

Separately, preparations have begun in Gilgit-Baltistan for local elections that had been delayed for a long time. The first phase of voting will take place on December 5 in the municipal corporations of Gilgit, Chilas and Skardu. Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan appointed district officials responsible for conducting the elections in these cities. Elections to district and union councils, as well as other local bodies in the remaining seven districts, are scheduled for April next year.

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