Iran reportedly deploys artillery to Kurdish areas — Jerusalem Post

According to Kurdish media and human rights defenders, Iran has deployed artillery and other heavy weapons to northwestern Kurdish areas near the border with Iraq. The country is also intensifying operations against the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK). The Jerusalem Post reports. Clashes were reported in the Shaho Mountains and other areas near the border with Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

IRGC military columns

Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported the deployment of artillery and heavy weapons in western Iran amid fears of a broader conflict involving Israel and the United States. According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was moving military columns to the areas of Sanandaj, Kamyaran, Sarvabad, Marivan and Baneh.

An informed source in Kamyaran told Rudaw that hundreds of IRGC special forces personnel had been sent in recent weeks to areas around villages on the slopes of Mount Shaho in Kamyaran County. According to the source, they may have been troops from the Saberin unit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strikes on opposition groups

Tehran demanded that Baghdad expel Iranian Kurdish opposition groups. Iran’s ambassador to Iraq said this week that Baghdad had agreed to this demand. Over the past week, Iran reportedly attacked the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), Komala and Khabat. In one case, according to the publication, drones struck a PAK camp near Mount Harir.

PJAK said that on Sunday, its positions in the mountainous and forested area of Marivan were attacked by two kamikaze drones, after which more than 30 mortar rounds were fired and heavy weapons were used. PJAK, PAK, PDKI, Komala and Khabat are part of a coalition of the Iranian Kurdish opposition formed in January and February 2026.

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