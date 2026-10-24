Tasmania’s Parks and Wildlife Service buried a 10-metre sperm whale that became stranded in shallow water near Turners Beach in north-west Tasmania, Australia, and died despite attempts to save it. The animal became stranded overnight into Wednesday, and service staff tried to assist it throughout Thursday.

As ABC News reports, the carcass was buried the following day among vegetation at the western end of the beach. During the operation, specialists also collected samples for further research. Several local residents watched the burial.

Why burial was chosen

The Parks and Wildlife Service said the method of disposing of the carcass was determined after planning and consultations with landowners, local authorities and the Environmental Protection Authority. The agency considers the selected site more suitable in terms of environmental factors and public convenience than burial directly on the beach or leaving the carcass to decompose.

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The service said it would monitor the burial site and respond if any problems arise.

Residents’ concerns

Some Turners Beach residents expressed concern about the burial’s proximity to a popular swimming area. Local resident Greg Tompos noted that the site is located several hundred metres from Camp Clayton, which is used by children’s groups that swim in the area.

Another resident, Kate Wiley, conveyed the community’s concerns to authorities about possible substances from the decomposing carcass entering the water and the risk of attracting sharks. She also noted that some residents would like more information about why this particular disposal method was chosen. According to her, the option of taking the carcass out to sea was considered, but it could be washed ashore again.

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