Ivan Zhelizko receives Polish citizenship — Interia Sport

Former Lechia Gdańsk footballer Ivan Zhelizko has received Polish citizenship together with his family. This opens up the possibility for the 25-year-old defensive midfielder to represent the Poland national team, Interia Sport reports.

Career in Poland and Bulgaria

Zhelizko spent three years at Lechia and played in Poland's Ekstraklasa. During the latest transfer window, he left Poland and has been playing for Ludogorets Razgrad of Bulgaria since September.

At his new club, the footballer regularly takes the field and is one of the team's leading players. He plays as a defensive midfielder and could therefore potentially strengthen the midfield of the Polish national team.

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Appearances for Ukraine's youth national teams

Zhelizko previously played for Ukraine's youth national teams in various age categories, from U17 to U23. In total, he has made 43 appearances for Ukrainian youth teams.

Whether the footballer will be called up to the Poland national team will be decided by its head coach, Jan Urban. In November, the Polish team began a training camp in Warsaw ahead of its UEFA Nations League Division B matches against Romania on November 14 and Sweden on November 17.

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