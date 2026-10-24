The Israeli army will hold large-scale military exercises on Sunday and Monday in the north and central parts of the country. The military will rehearse scenarios involving surprise attacks, as well as infiltration into Israeli territory by air and land, ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for Tuesday.

Purpose of the exercises

As Anadolu Agency reports, the purpose of the exercises is to test and improve readiness for defense on several fronts, as well as to prepare for a possible military escalation near the borders.

The Air Force and several military units will take part in the maneuvers, including the Northern Command's 210th Division, the West Bank Division, as well as the Central Command's 98th and 96th divisions. Increased movement of security forces and aircraft is expected in the areas where the exercises will be held.

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The army said the maneuvers are part of the 2026 annual training plan and ongoing measures to improve professional readiness. The military also stressed that there are no grounds to expect a security incident. Although the exercises will take place immediately before the vote, the army did not link these events.

Measures ahead of the elections

Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir previously said that military readiness would be raised to the highest level, military personnel leave would be restricted from Thursday, and deployments in the West Bank would be reinforced to ensure the safe and timely conduct of the elections.

A poll published by the Maariv newspaper on Friday forecasts 48 seats for the bloc of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — three fewer than in the publication's previous poll. The Jewish opposition bloc is forecast to receive 54 seats. According to this forecast, neither side reaches the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

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