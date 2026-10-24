In Nigeria, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo said he would sign warrants for the execution of death sentences against four people condemned to death in a case involving the kidnapping of a woman. According to him, this will happen if the convicts do not file an appeal within 30 days.

Verdict in the kidnapping case

The Edo State Special Criminal Court on 29 September sentenced four defendants to death for kidnapping a woman at a vegetable market along Airport Road in Benin. The governor's statement was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Okpebholo spoke at God's People Worldwide Prayer Ministry in Ekpoma, where he discussed his administration's measures against kidnapping, cult groups and other criminal activity. He said that after the kidnappers' attack in the vegetable market area, he ordered the police commissioner to arrest them without delay.

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Campaign against crime

The governor described security as one of the main challenges after taking office. According to him, he discussed the issue with President Bola Tinubu, who urged him to act.

Okpebholo also said that before launching the campaign against kidnapping and cult groups, he consulted influential traditional rulers in the state. He warned them not to approach him with requests to intervene on behalf of people involved in criminal activity.

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