Hurricane Vance strengthens to Category 2 near Mexico — Interia

In the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Vance has strengthened to Category 2 and is approaching Mexico's coast. Wind speeds within the storm reached about 145 km/h, and the tropical system was located approximately 730 kilometers southwest of Acapulco, Interia reports.

Strengthening forecast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts that Vance could become a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Saturday. Expected wind speeds will be at least about 180 km/h.

According to the NHC forecast, on October 28 the hurricane may pass approximately 160 kilometers south of Manzanillo in western Mexico. At that time, wind speeds, according to the center's estimate, may be about 140 km/h.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dangerous waves near the coast

Associated Press, citing the NHC, reported that waves caused by Vance are expected to reach Mexico's southern and southwestern coasts over the weekend. High waves and dangerous rip currents are possible in the Gulf of Tehuantepec area.

According to USA Today, Vance became the 23rd named storm of the 2026 season in the northeastern Pacific. Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University linked the season's high activity to warm waters affected by the El Niño phenomenon off the coast of South America.

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