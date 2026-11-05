In Poland, Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński announced the creation of a parliamentary group on the Constitutional Tribunal at a press conference on Thursday. According to Interia, Kaczyński said that the group would deal with “holding accountable those responsible for an attempt on the Constitutional Tribunal.”

Participation of MPs and senators

The PiS leader said that MPs and senators were expected to join the group’s work. He also spoke of plans to invite legal experts, including lawyers from different countries, in order to give the work an international dimension.

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According to Kaczyński, this situation cannot be left without a response.

Remarks about a judge

Kaczyński also commented on Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, calling her a “usurper.” He stated that, in his view, her decisions have no legal significance, but are implemented “with the help of violence.”

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