The Yangwang U9 Xtreme electric hypercar from China’s BYD reached a speed of 503.17 km/h on a closed section of the E11 highway in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. As InsideEVs reports, the car became the first production vehicle to exceed the 500 km/h mark.

Runs on the E11 highway

The record was set on November 1 after four runs conducted over two days. The car was driven by German racing driver Marc Basseng, who also drove the vehicle during the previous record run.

The first two attempts on October 31 produced a top speed of 490 km/h. Engineers then changed the aerodynamic and suspension settings, as well as tire pressure, to improve the car’s stability. During the final run on the second day, a Racelogic device recorded a result of 503.17 km/h.

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Confirmation and specifications

Guinness World Records recognized the Yangwang U9 Xtreme for records of the highest speed by a production car and a production electric vehicle in a one-way run. The achievement was also confirmed by the International Automobile Federation, FIA.

Usually, speed records are set through runs in two opposite directions to account for elevation differences and wind. BYD’s result was achieved in one direction. In September 2025, the U9 Xtreme reached 496.22 km/h.

BYD plans to produce 30 units of the model. The hypercar is equipped with four electric motors with a combined output of 2,977 horsepower, a 1,200-volt lithium iron phosphate battery, and GitiSport e-GTR2 Pro semi-slick tires. The car also has titanium brake calipers and carbon-ceramic brake discs.

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