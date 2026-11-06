On November 6, the Polish Senate supported an amendment to the Criminal Code on the decriminalization of assistance with abortion. The upper house also supported a law on limiting doctors’ earnings and working hours, RMF24 reports.

Tax changes

Without amendments, senators adopted a law introducing a new tax threshold and a new personal income tax rate. The RMF24 report does not provide the parameters of the new threshold and rate.

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Also without amendments, the Senate adopted the so-called rule of law law. It is intended to regulate the status of judges described by the source as “improperly appointed” in 2018–2026.

Scope of the report

RMF24 reported only on the Senate’s decisions concerning changes to criminal, tax and medical legislation, as well as the law on the status of judges. The source does not provide details of the proposed changes to the Criminal Code, rules for doctors or tax provisions.

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