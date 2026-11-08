Polish boxer Paweł Kąkietek dies at 51 — RMF24

Polish amateur boxer Paweł Kąkietek has died at the age of 51. The Polish Boxing Association announced the athlete’s death, RMF24 reports. In the final months of his life, he had been battling a serious illness.

Six Polish championship titles

Kąkietek competed in the light middleweight and middleweight divisions. Between 1996 and 2002, he won the individual Polish championship title six times. The boxer was also the country’s runner-up in 1998 and won bronze medals at the national championship in 1994 and 1995.

The athlete represented the Warsaw club Gwardia. As part of the team, he won silver at the 1999 Polish championship.

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Olympics and international tournaments

In 2000, Paweł Kąkietek represented Poland at the Olympic Games in Sydney. He reached the podium four times at the Feliks Stamm Tournament: winning gold in 1999 and 2000, silver in 1994 and bronze in 1998.

In 2001, Kąkietek competed at the World Championships in Belfast. In its statement, the Polish Boxing Association described him as an athlete with high technical skill, endurance and strong character.

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