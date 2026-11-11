Adobe and Google integrate Acrobat with Gmail and Drive — Engadget

Adobe and Google announced an expansion of their partnership at the Adobe Max conference in Miami. As part of the collaboration, Acrobat will receive deeper integration with Google Drive and Gmail, while Google artificial intelligence models will be added to the PDF document service.

Editing PDFs through Acrobat

As Engadget reports, an option to edit files through Acrobat will appear in the file preview. The companies describe this as a direct connection between their products that is intended to simplify making changes to PDF documents.

At the same time, Google AI models will be integrated into Acrobat. According to the companies, they will help users edit PDFs in a conversational format, understand information in documents, and create presentations, resumes, and reports faster.

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Gemini, search, and Firefly

Users will also be able to open Acrobat directly from the Gemini chat window. In the future, this capability is expected to appear in AI Mode in Google Search as well.

Adobe said it plans to extend interaction with Google products to other services. Subscribers can already use a number of Google AI models in Photoshop, Express, and Premiere, and this process is expected to be simplified in the coming months. Separately, Adobe intends to integrate its products with Google DeepMind for creative editing. According to the company, third-party developers are already exploring the customization of Google’s image model for Photoshop to enable nearly instantaneous changes.

At the conference, Adobe also announced an expansion of Firefly assistant capabilities in Creative Cloud products. Firefly is expected to gain the ability to perform multi-step tasks. In addition, an AI assistant for editing video with natural-language commands was launched in the Premiere mobile app as part of private preview access.

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