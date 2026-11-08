Saudi Arabia lifts alerts in Riyadh and Najran — Anadolu Agency

On November 8, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued brief warnings of a potential threat to Riyadh and Najran Province. The agency later reported that the danger had passed in both areas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Other brief warnings

Earlier that day, Saudi authorities also sent brief alerts for the provinces of Buqayq and Al-Ahsa, as well as the city of Dammam. They were lifted after a notice that the danger had ended.

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Civil Defense urged residents to follow official instructions, avoid crowds and refrain from filming.

Situation in Yemen

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. In 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition began military operations in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. According to the agency, fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified in recent months, while the Iran-backed group has repeatedly attacked Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones.

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