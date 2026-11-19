The US military campaign against Iran has cost approximately $48.3 billion since the conflict began in late February. Arthur Miller, nominated for the position of US Navy assistant secretary for financial management and controller, stated this during a hearing of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, Anadolu Agency reports.

What is included in the estimate

According to Miller, the amount includes spending on munitions, equipment replacement and conducting operations. He disclosed the estimate during a Senate committee hearing on his nomination.

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Repair costs were not included

The disclosed estimate does not include the cost of repairing US military facilities in the Middle East damaged by Iranian attacks. Responding to a question from Senator Richard Blumenthal, Miller confirmed that these additional expenses were not included and said he had no data on their amount.

According to the agency, the conflict began on February 28 after US and Israeli attacks on Iran. In April, the sides reached a ceasefire, but hostilities between the US and Iran later resumed after negotiations reached a deadlock, despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in June.

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