German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference, COP31, which has begun in Antalya, Turkey. Germany will be represented at the summit by Environment Minister Carsten Schneider, Der Spiegel reports.

Fewer world leaders

The leaders' meeting in Antalya is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. According to the publication, around 70–80 heads of state and government will attend this year, whereas more than 120 leaders usually take part. They are traditionally allotted around three minutes to speak.

Merz explained his absence by other commitments. Germany's development minister will also not be present in Antalya.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Energy prices in focus of talks

According to Der Spiegel, the talks are being affected by the energy crisis. Prices for petrol, diesel fuel, cooking gas and fertilizers have risen significantly in recent months.

Electrification will be one of the areas of discussion. Turkey has announced a corresponding target, and the shift from petrol-powered cars to electric vehicles is seen not only as a climate measure but also as a way to make transport and everyday life more affordable.

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