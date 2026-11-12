Mercedes-Benz to unveil comfort-focused SL in 2027 — Motor1

Mercedes-Benz will unveil a new comfort-focused version of the SL roadster in 2027. Ola Källenius, the company’s CEO, announced the expansion of the SL family at the Golden Steering Wheel ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Motor1 reports.

The new model will complement, rather than replace, the current Mercedes-AMG SL and Mercedes-Maybach SL. Following the update, the 2028 model-year lineup will feature three soft-top roadster variants: the sporty AMG, the luxurious Maybach and the regular Mercedes-Benz, focused on comfortable open-top driving.

Distinctive front-end design

Källenius said the new SL should combine confident dynamics, a high level of comfort and a special driving experience. According to the publication, a camouflaged prototype of the model received a more restrained front bumper, a traditional three-pointed star and daytime running lights with a star-shaped pattern.

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This design distinguishes the new model from the AMG with its Panamericana grille and the Maybach with its more imposing front end. Each SL version will have its own design and positioning.

Technical details have not yet been disclosed

Mercedes-Benz has not yet released the price, powertrain output or other precise technical specifications of the new SL. Motor1 notes that the four-cylinder engine for the SL 43 has reportedly been removed from the range, while an inline-six engine is being considered as a possible option, although there is no official confirmation of this.

The current SL generation debuted for the 2022 model year, while the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 joined the lineup for the 2026 model year. The new Mercedes-Benz version is expected to take a place between the dynamics-focused AMG SL and the most luxurious Maybach SL 680.

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