Qatar, Türkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia signed the multilateral Badr memorandum in Qatar on cooperation in defense production and strengthening defense capabilities. Dawn reports, citing Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense.

Representatives of the defense ministries of all four countries attended the ceremony. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif signed the document on behalf of Pakistan. The other signatories were Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman, and Indonesia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yusuf Jauhari.

Joint production and technology

According to the Turkish defense ministry, the memorandum is intended to promote cooperation in military production, the development of defense capabilities, technical military training, research and development. The ministry also described the agreement as economically important and said it would make it possible to combine the production capacities of the participating countries and expand the potential of their defense industries.

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Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan expects to develop self-sufficiency, industrial cooperation, joint production and technology transfer in accordance with international and national legislation. According to him, the partners also seek to cooperate in joint research and development, exchanges in personnel training, and expanding industrial capabilities.

Possible expansion of the agreement

Head of Türkiye’s Defense Industry Secretariat Haluk Görgün, who attended the signing, called the agreement a foundation for strategic cooperation to develop joint production and technologies. He noted that the memorandum is intended to turn the complementary capabilities of the four states into concrete projects.

The state-run Qatar News Agency reported that the name Badr, which means a full moon, was chosen as a symbol of the complementarity of the four countries. According to the agency, other friendly states may join the memorandum under criteria to be agreed by the current participants.

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