In North Korea, the sister of the country's leader, Kim Yo Jong, said that the DPRK would strengthen its response to the United States over what Pyongyang calls Washington's unchanged hostile policy. This was reported on Wednesday by NDTV World, citing the state-run Korean Central News Agency, KCNA.

Kim Yo Jong's statement

According to KCNA, Kim Yo Jong said that the United States is setting new records in pursuing a policy that Pyongyang considers hostile toward the DPRK. She said that under such circumstances, North Korea's response actions must also take on new dimensions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The report concerns the position of a DPRK government representative. The statement does not specify what exact steps Pyongyang intends to take in response to US policy.

KCNA report

NDTV World notes that Kim Yo Jong is the influential sister of the North Korean leader. The outlet published the information in an Agence France-Presse report that cites KCNA.

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