In Singapore, 52-year-old British citizen Hugh Lattley has been charged with one count each of voyeurism and obstructing justice. According to Channel NewsAsia, the man was detained for investigation after the flight arrived at Changi Airport.

Hidden camera on board

According to the police, Lattley concealed a camera in one of the toilets on a Scoot aircraft operating flight TR821 from Osaka to Singapore. According to the charge, at about 5:10pm on October 7, he allegedly remotely activated recording on the camera via an app on his phone, intending to observe passengers while they were engaged in private acts.

Later, a flight attendant used the toilet, discovered the hidden camera, removed it and immediately informed a colleague. According to the police, Lattley allegedly later tried to retrieve the camera, but found that it was already gone.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second charge

Police said the man allegedly deleted the app used to control the camera and all related photographs from his smartphone to avoid detection. These actions led to a second charge — obstructing justice. Lattley’s phone and camera were seized.

On November 5, he told the court that he intended to plead guilty. He was granted bail of S$10,000, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for November 17. If convicted of voyeurism, the man may face up to two years in prison, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties. Obstructing justice carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Read us on