In Cape Town, South Africa, some young residents of townships did not turn out to vote in the local elections. They explained this by dissatisfaction with the level of services and unemployment, while queues of voters formed in the city’s suburbs, TimesLIVE reports.

Reasons for non-participation

The publication links the non-participation of some young people to their complaints about services and the lack of jobs. This concerns specifically young people in Cape Town’s townships, rather than all voters in the city.

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Different activity across areas

TimesLIVE described the situation on voting day as quieter in the townships and also reported queues in the suburbs. The article draws attention to the difference in electoral activity between these areas.

In the photo accompanying the publication, 78-year-old Bongiwe Jack stressed that young people should exercise their right to vote. In her opinion, young people should exercise this right in elections.

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