Bose is recalling more than 670,000 lithium-ion battery packs for S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ portable audio systems in the United States and Canada. The reason is the risk of batteries overheating and catching fire, which could lead to fires or burns, Engadget reports.

Reports of fires

The recall covers nearly 635,000 batteries in the United States and about 35,400 in Canada. Bose received seven reports of battery packs melting, smoking or catching fire. Property damage was recorded in six cases, while no injuries were reported.

The speakers themselves are not being recalled. The S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ are portable PA systems with a built-in mixer, Bluetooth streaming and a removable battery. The battery packs were sold with some devices and separately through Bose, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. Sales lasted from December 2017 through July 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How to check the battery

Not all battery packs are covered by the recall. Owners need to remove the battery, find its 17-digit serial number and check its beginning. A free replacement can be arranged for packs with serial numbers beginning with 083723, 078352, 084105, 078591, 078592, 084106 or 086409.

Bose urges customers to stop using such batteries until they receive a replacement. The speaker can be used with AC power. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should not be thrown away in regular trash; they are recommended to be taken to local household hazardous-waste disposal facilities.

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