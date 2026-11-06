In South Africa, the Electoral Commission reported that as of 17:00, it had entered more than 60% of the 66,073 results from the 2026 local elections into the system. The process was fastest in the Northern Cape province, where 87% of results had been entered, TimesLIVE reports.

The commission's chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the counting, verification and audit of results across the country were progressing steadily. According to him, about 40,202 result forms had been scanned by that time, while 32,238 had undergone an independent audit as part of quality control.

Rate of entering results

After the Northern Cape, the Western Cape had the largest share of entered results, at 69%. In the Free State, the figure stood at 64%, in the Eastern Cape at 60%, and in Mpumalanga at 52%.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 37% of results had been entered into the system. The figure was 35% each in North West province and Gauteng, while Limpopo stood at 23%.

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Municipalities' readiness

The entry, scanning and auditing of results had been completed in 65 of the country's 213 municipalities, or 31%. In the Northern Cape, the procedures were completed in 21 of 26 municipalities; in the Western Cape, in 14 of 25; and in the Free State, in seven of 19.

In the Eastern Cape, the procedures were completed in nine of 33 municipalities, and in Mpumalanga, in five of 17. In KwaZulu-Natal, six of 44 municipalities were ready; in North West province, two of 18; and in Limpopo, one of 22. At the time of the briefing, Gauteng was the only province where the procedures had not been completed in any of its nine municipalities.

Mamabolo stressed that the figures remained preliminary pending the completion of consideration of objections that could affect the election results. The commission expects to complete the tabulation of results by the end of the week and called on parties, independent candidates, the media and the public to rely on officially verified data.

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