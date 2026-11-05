In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA), which is leading in the vote count in the local elections, said it was ready for coalition talks but ruled out cooperation with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party. According to Daily Maverick, as of 22:40, with 73% of results captured, the DA had 41.04% of the vote, the African National Congress (ANC) had 27.52%, and the EFF had 5.33%.

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield said the party's federal leadership would discuss a framework for negotiations over the weekend. According to him, the party will assess possible coalitions separately for each major municipality after more accurate results become available.

Conditions for partners

Whitfield said the DA does not seek to enter government merely for the sake of positions. He noted that the party would look for partners among smaller political forces that share its approach to stability, good governance and the delivery of municipal services.

The DA representative linked the deterioration in the quality of governance and services in Nelson Mandela Bay to unstable coalitions over the past decade. He also recalled that the 10-party coalition led by Mayor Retief Odendaal, formed in 2022, collapsed in May 2023 after a vote of no confidence in the mayor.

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Reactions from other parties

EFF mayoral candidate Sinawo Tambo said his party would use its influence to secure participation in the city government and implement its own policies. He added that the EFF would assess the political situation and seek forces whose positions are closest to its programmatic principles.

The ANC acknowledged a significant drop in support compared with the 2021 elections. A statement by the party's regional branch said final decisions would be made after the Electoral Commission officially announces the results, and coalition negotiations would be conducted by the ANC's top seven leaders rather than regional structures.

The South African Communist Party (SACP), which is participating independently in local elections for the first time, had 3.95% of the vote as of 22:00 and was in fourth place. Its candidate Zanoxolo Wayile said the party would prioritize residents' interests in negotiations. He also said the SACP would not negotiate with forces it associates with fraud or corruption.

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