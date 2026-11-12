China and the United States held a political dialogue in Beijing on November 12 ahead of the expected meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Political dialogue in Beijing

Participants in the 2026 China-US Political Dialogue exchanged frank, in-depth and constructive views. The meeting focused on US-China relations in a new era and on finding an appropriate approach amid changes in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said that stable, healthy and sustainable relations between China and the United States serve the interests of the peoples of both countries and are important for peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

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According to him, the sides should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as strengthen the foundation of constructive relations based on strategic stability. US representatives called for strengthening dialogue and contacts, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and working toward the long-term development of bilateral relations.

Expected meeting of leaders

The talks involved representatives of US political parties, strategic and business circles, as well as Chinese government bodies, local authorities, think tanks, universities and public organizations.

Xi Jinping and Trump are expected to hold talks in Shenzhen on November 18–19 at the APEC Leaders’ Summit. This is set to be Trump’s second trip to China in 2026. During two summits in Beijing and Washington this year, the leaders agreed to develop constructive relations based on strategic stability, respect, fairness and reciprocity.

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