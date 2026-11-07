Kim Song Nam, a representative of the Workers' Party of Korea, held a series of meetings with senior officials of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China. The sides stated their intention to deepen bilateral ties and mutually support domestic socialist construction and foreign policy, Korea Herald reports, citing North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Talks with Liu Haixing

According to KCNA, on Friday Kim Song Nam met at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse with Liu Haixing, minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The North Korean representative stated that the party and the population are fully mobilized to achieve the initial goals of the five-year plan adopted at the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea. In response, Liu, according to KCNA, described the delegation's visit as a priority for Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, as well as an important stage in the development of relations between the two countries.

The sides also stated their intention to implement the consensus reached by their supreme leaders.

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Meeting with Cai Qi

On the same day, according to KCNA, Kim Song Nam held talks with Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo and secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The North Korean representative stated that the personal ties and strategic leadership of the leaders of the two parties are the foundation and driving force of friendship between the countries.

Cai Qi stated that China would not abandon its historical friendship with North Korea regardless of changes in the international situation. He also expressed support for North Korea's socialist course under Kim Jong Un's leadership and readiness to defend common interests and the strategic environment.

Kim Song Nam arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a four-day visit at the invitation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Before talks with Liu Haixing and Cai Qi, he also met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

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