In Spain, the conservative People’s Party (PP) is ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists in polls ahead of the November 29 snap parliamentary election. According to pollsters’ forecasts, the PP will need an alliance with the far-right Vox party to secure a parliamentary majority, France 24 reports.

Seat distribution forecasts

A SocioMetrica poll published by El Español forecasts that the PP and Vox together will win around 200 seats in the 350-member lower house of parliament. The Socialists could win 108 seats — two more than in the previous survey.

The study is based on 5,460 online interviews and has a margin of error of three percentage points. According to its data, the net shift of voters from left-wing forces to right-wing ones amounts to 832,000 people.

Another poll, conducted by the 40dB institute for El Pais, showed that the gap between the PP and the Socialists had narrowed to two percentage points. At the same time, the right-wing parties combined could win about 190 seats under this forecast, giving them a working majority.

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Campaign ahead of the vote

A Sigma Dos poll for El Mundo also indicates that the Socialists are partially regaining support lost after last month’s deadly railway accident. They are projected to win 105 seats, while the PP and Vox together could secure 199. Transport Minister Oscar Puente resigned after the accident.

The election campaign is due to begin in four days. Its main issues are expected to include housing, immigration, corruption, and the consequences of the railway disaster. Sanchez, who has been in power since 2018, called the snap election on October 5 after right-wing parties rejected emergency legislation aimed at addressing the housing crisis.

An additional problem for the prime minister is the weak position of his left-wing partners, who last month failed to agree on a joint list of candidates. Polls forecast between 10 and 15 seats for the Broad Front, while Podemos risks losing its parliamentary representation.

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