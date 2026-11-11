Rocket Lab has increased the base price for launching its Neutron launch vehicle from $55 million to $70 million. The increase exceeds 25%, and the rocket's first flight is now scheduled for 2027, Space.com reports.

Demand for future launches

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said during the third-quarter earnings call that launch opportunities are “tremendously constrained.” According to him, the company expected pent-up demand for payload delivery services and did not plan to offer early flights at a discount.

In the third quarter of 2026, Rocket Lab booked eight Neutron launches. The total value of the contracts is about $515 million and includes several missions at the new base price of $70 million. According to Beck, the first 16 Neutron launches have already been sold out, while new bookings will concern flights in the 2030s.

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Neutron specifications

Neutron is a medium-class rocket with a reusable first stage. It stands 43 meters tall and has a stated payload capacity to low Earth orbit of up to 13 tonnes. Rocket Lab unveiled the rocket project in 2021 and initially planned its debut for 2024, but the schedule was repeatedly postponed.

Last month, the company announced that the first flight had been moved from late 2026 to 2027 due to a production issue that it says has already been brought under control. Beck linked the high demand for Neutron to a reduction in available launch capacity worldwide and customers' trust in Rocket Lab.

For comparison, SpaceX currently charges $74 million for a Falcon 9 launch. This rocket has a reusable first stage and can deliver about 22.7 tonnes of payload to low Earth orbit.

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