In the United States, Google is rolling out waitlist access to the beta version of its experimental AI service Tabletop. The platform allows users to create customizable shared spaces to coordinate plans with family and friends, The Verge reports.

Interactive tools based on descriptions

Visually, Tabletop resembles workflow organization services such as Asana and Monday. At the same time, it has a built-in artificial intelligence feature that allows users to create personalized interactive tools from a text description.

Examples of use include savings trackers, tables for dividing household chores, event plans, travel itineraries, dinner polls, expense-splitting tools, and tournament brackets. Users can add links, files, and their own ideas to the space or choose a ready-made template.

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Collaboration via a link

Roman Nurik, Google Labs’ head of design and development, explained that once a space is created, it can be shared via a link in a group chat. Invited participants will be able to work in it simultaneously, similarly to a shared Google document.

For now, participation in beta testing is limited to people aged 18 and over in the United States. The Verge notes that some of the use cases cited by Google may involve access for children or teenagers, including for planning family activities. The publication suggests that the age restriction may apply only during the service’s public testing period.

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