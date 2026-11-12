The Austrian government has presented a bill to strengthen espionage laws. The initiative provides for criminal liability for intelligence activities against the European Union and international organizations. The Independent reports.

New criminal offenses

Current Austrian legislation explicitly prohibits espionage to the detriment of Austria itself, but does not cover cases where intelligence activities are directed against other states or international structures. The new bill is intended to correct this provision.

According to Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the maximum penalty for spying against Austria is planned to increase from five to ten years in prison. For espionage against the EU or international organizations, the proposed maximum penalty is up to five years of imprisonment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protection of international institutions in Vienna

The document is also intended to explicitly prohibit recruiting agents and agreeing to be recruited as an agent. According to officials, this measure is primarily aimed at the use of so-called disposable agents — people recruited to carry out a low-level espionage task without necessarily being told its true purpose.

Vienna hosts several UN institutions, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Meinl-Reisinger said espionage poses a threat to the country’s security and its reputation as the location of more than 40 international organizations.

The bill must be approved by parliament to enter into force. A similar initiative was announced back in 2024, but the previous government did not agree on the legislation before the elections. Since March 2025, Austria has denied entry visas to diplomats in 63 cases and expelled eight Russian diplomats, the foreign minister said.

Read us on