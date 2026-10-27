The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Previous drone interceptions

The coalition did not specify the likely targets of the launch or provide information about possible casualties or damage. A day earlier, it also reported intercepting and destroying three drones over the Riyadh region and southern Saudi Arabia. The origin of the drones and their targets were not named at the time.

Strikes on Houthi positions

The coalition also announced strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. According to its statement, ballistic missile launchers, storage tunnels, and a missile depot were destroyed during the operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the operations are aimed at dismantling the group’s ballistic missile network and disrupting its supply routes. The escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has continued since July, alongside the resumption of fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s government in its confrontation with the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since September 2014.

Read us on