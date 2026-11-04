In Saudi Arabia, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen reported intercepting and destroying three drones. According to its information, one of them was destroyed in the country’s Southern Region, while one each was destroyed in the Eastern Region and the Mecca Region.

Statement by the coalition’s spokesperson

The coalition’s official spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Maliki, said that a drone launched toward the Southern Region was intercepted and destroyed. He stated that the device was launched by the Houthi group, which the coalition’s spokesperson described as terrorist.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning for Riyadh

Saudi Civil Defense also reported on the morning of November 4 that the threat to the Riyadh Region had passed. Before that, the early emergency warning system had been activated as part of standard danger notification procedures.

Asharq Al-Awsat reported the interception of the three drones, citing statements by the coalition’s spokesperson and Saudi Civil Defense.

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