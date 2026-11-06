UN committee finds violation of woman’s rights in Britain — Dawn

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women stated that the United Kingdom violated the rights of a young woman who took her own life during a private prosecution over an allegedly false report of rape. This was reported by Dawn.

Report of sexual violence

In 2012, the woman, who was 22 at the time, contacted police to report sexual violence. According to the committee, she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She told police that she believed the man may have drugged her.

After an initial investigation, police decided not to bring charges against the man because they saw no “realistic prospect of conviction,” CEDAW said.

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Private prosecution

The man subsequently initiated a private prosecution against the woman, claiming that she had made a false rape allegation. The UN committee concluded that the United Kingdom had failed to provide the woman with adequate protection.

According to CEDAW’s conclusion, the proceedings deprived her of the right to anonymity that is usually granted to alleged rape victims. They also affected her access to support services, including a reduction in the number of counselling sessions.

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