SpaceX plans to spend more than $74 billion on two artificial intelligence supercomputer complexes in the US states of Arizona and Texas. The company intends to invest about $50 billion in a facility in southeastern Arizona and another more than $24 billion in Starbase, Texas, Fortune reports.

SpaceX presents both projects as self-financing. At the same time, residents, local authorities and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes are demanding explanations about who will pay for expanded generation capacity, power grids and related costs.

Gas-fired power plant in Texas

The Texas facility is planned for a 444.45-acre site near the Port of Brownsville. It is expected to include a gas-fired power plant and a supercomputer complex. Brownsville previously removed this land from its city limits at SpaceX's request, and the city of Starbase, located near the company's spaceport, subsequently annexed it into its territory.

This removed the site from Brownsville's 90-day moratorium on data centers. SpaceX says the complex will generate its own electricity and will not draw power from the general grid. A permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality allows the operation of 35 natural-gas turbines with a total capacity of 750 megawatts and emissions of up to 248 tons of nitrogen oxides per year.

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The South Texas Environmental Network has announced a protest, citing risks of air pollution, water consumption and higher energy bills. On November 17, Cameron County commissioners voted three to two against beginning negotiations on a 10-year full property-tax exemption for the project. The Starbase city commission is to consider the tax break on December 9.

Strain on Arizona's grid

The Arizona complex is planned for 747 acres near Willcox Playa, about 80 miles east of Tucson. Once fully operational, it could consume up to 6,000 megawatts of electricity. This is nearly two-thirds of the historical peak demand of the entire Arizona Public Service grid, which serves about 1.5 million households and businesses.

Electricity for the facility is expected to be supplied through local cooperatives. According to SpaceX, the nearby Apache power plant, which runs on coal and natural gas, could be expanded from about 1 to more than 6 gigawatts. The permit application lists $3.6 billion in planned spending on grid upgrades.

SpaceX promises dry cooling for the center and says it will not use groundwater for industrial needs. At the same time, local residents are concerned about the condition of the aquifer, while experts interviewed by the Arizona Daily Star note that generating electricity for the complex could increase annual water consumption by data centers by 60–90%. On November 19, Kris Mayes called on the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission to postpone its December 9 vote so that state and federal agencies could assess the project.

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