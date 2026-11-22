The UN COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, ended without the adoption of a joint agreement. The European Union and other participants in the negotiations rejected the final draft document, which was intended to define further steps in combating climate change.

As Cyprus Mail reports, the negotiations lasted for more than two weeks and were supposed to conclude on Friday, but dragged on into the weekend. Turkish COP31 President Murat Kurum said at the closing plenary session that no consensus on the text had been reached, so no decision was adopted.

An attempt to find a compromise

Australia, which led the negotiations, and Turkey, as the host country of the conference, presented several versions of the draft. The document was intended to become a compromise between the needs of countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and countries whose economies depend on the production or consumption of fossil fuels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For the first time, the text acknowledged that global warming is moving toward exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold that countries had sought to avoid. The draft also called for accelerating the development of technologies to remove carbon from the atmosphere in order to return below this threshold in the future. At the same time, critics described the proposed text as insufficiently ambitious.

Consequences for the negotiation process

Annual COP conferences are the main mechanism for coordinating international efforts to curb global warming and finance measures to address its consequences. The previous major breakdown of UN climate negotiations occurred in Copenhagen in 2009, when countries failed to adopt the Copenhagen Accord by consensus.

The absence of a political declaration in Antalya does not cancel commitments agreed at previous summits, nor the existing technical and legal mechanisms of multilateral climate cooperation.

Read us on