Generator manufacturer Briggs & Stratton has unveiled the 16 kWh SimpliPHI 16 backup battery for energy storage systems. The devices can be combined into a system with a total capacity of up to 512 kWh, Electrek reports.

System scalability

Last year, Briggs & Stratton entered into a partnership with Texas-based company EG4 to offer backup power solutions. Previous modular SimpliPHI batteries made it possible to select capacity according to project needs, but had limitations in size and capabilities.

Briggs & Stratton Vice President of Energy Storage Sequoia Cross said that the launch of the new battery marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy in this area. According to her, the partners’ combined resources should help offer installers a high-quality battery at a competitive price.

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Specifications and compatibility

The SimpliPHI 16 has an integrated BMS battery management system and Wi-Fi gateway, which are intended to simplify setup for installers. Automatic inverter detection technology supports closed-loop communication with Sol-Ark, Solis, EG4, Growatt, Megarevo, Victron and other compatible inverter models.

The IP65-rated enclosure allows the battery to be installed indoors or outdoors — on the floor or on a wall — without an additional cabinet. The device is also equipped with an integrated circuit breaker, which makes it possible to isolate the battery during maintenance.

The battery is rated for 8,000 cycles at a 90% depth of discharge. Its charging and discharging rate is 0.5C, while its stated remaining capacity at the end of its service life is 70%. The company provides a 12-year parts warranty, which also covers labor and technician travel. The SimpliPHI 16 is already available for pre-order, but its price has not been announced.

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